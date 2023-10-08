A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks has killed about hundreds of people in the western Afghanistan, the country's national disaster authority said as reported by Associated Press .

The United States Geological Survey said the epicentre of the magnitude 6.3 quake was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the region's largest city Herat. It was later followed by three very strong aftershocks, measuring magnitude 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5 magnitude, as well as lesser shocks. Earlier, the Geological Survey had also said that the eight aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.3 and 6.3 followed.

Here are Top Updates you need to know

-The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified. The local authorities gave an estimate of 100 dead and 500 injured, according to the same update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as reported by AP.

-Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages in the Zenda Jan district in Herat province bore the brunt of the quake and aftershocks.

-As per UN update, 465 houses had been reported destroyed and a further 135 were damaged. “Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings," the UN said as quoted by AP.