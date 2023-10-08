A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks has killed about hundreds of people in the western Afghanistan, the country's national disaster authority said as reported by Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The United States Geological Survey said the epicentre of the magnitude 6.3 quake was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the region's largest city Herat. It was later followed by three very strong aftershocks, measuring magnitude 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5 magnitude, as well as lesser shocks. Earlier, the Geological Survey had also said that the eight aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.3 and 6.3 followed.

Here are Top Updates you need to know -The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified. The local authorities gave an estimate of 100 dead and 500 injured, according to the same update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as reported by AP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages in the Zenda Jan district in Herat province bore the brunt of the quake and aftershocks.

-As per UN update, 465 houses had been reported destroyed and a further 135 were damaged. “Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings," the UN said as quoted by AP.

-The World Health Organization in Afghanistan said it dispatched 12 ambulance cars to Zenda Jan to evacuate casualties to hospitals. “As deaths & casualties from the earthquake continue to be reported, teams are in hospitals assisting treatment of wounded & assessing additional needs," the UN agency said on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-As per United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan, in total, 4,200 people (600 families) are assessed to have been affected to date, including 1,400 IDPs (300 families). Mahal Wadakah is understood to be the worst affected village. Additionally, an estimated 300 families (2,100 people) are reported to have been displaced to Herat City where they are living in abandoned buildings.

-Telephone connections went down in Herat, making it hard to get details from affected areas. Videos on social media showed hundreds of people in the streets outside their homes and offices in Herat city. Herat province borders Iran. The quake also was felt in the nearby Afghan provinces of Farah and Badghis, according to local media reports.

-Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, expressed his condolences to the dead and injured in Herat and Badghis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Meanwhile, earlier in June 2022, a powerful earthquake had struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan, flattening stone and mud-brick homes. The quake considered as Afghanistan's deadliest in two decades, killed at least 1,000 people while injured about 1,500 people.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!