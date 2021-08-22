Afghanistan releases propaganda videos showing fighters in US army uniform, gear

The United States gave the Afghan military an estimated $28 billion in weaponry

The Taliban have released a propaganda video that shows their fighters wearing stolen US-made military gear, including assault rifles and sophisticated tactical radio, according to various media reports. The video was aired on channels affiliated with the Taliban. The video shows the Taliban's ‘the Badri 313 Brigade’, an elite unit, guarding locations in Kabul.

In the videos which have gone viral on the social media portal, the Taliban fighters can be seen wielding M4 and M-16 assault rifles, wearing bulletproof vests and helmets with night vision goggles. The Badri 313 Brigade is reportedly highly trained and equipped with state-of-the-art military equipment.

The United States gave the Afghan military an estimated $28 billion in weaponry, including guns, rockets, night-vision goggles and even small drones for intelligence gathering between 2002 and 2017.

