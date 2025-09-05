Afghanistan rocked by 4th earthquake in 24 hours as 5.4 magnitude tremor jolts nation

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Earlier on Thursday, a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km and was recorded at coordinates 34.57°N latitude and 70.75°E longitude.

Strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi NCR and Jammu and Kashmir. Residents reported shaking buildings and rushed outdoors as a precaution.

A shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the remote, mountainous eastern region of the country late Sunday, flattening villages and leaving many trapped beneath the rubble.

The majority of casualties from the magnitude-6.0 earthquake that struck the mountainous region along the Pakistan border late Sunday occurred in Kunar province, where 2,205 people were killed and 3,640 were injured.

Additional fatalities and hundreds of injuries were reported in the neighbouring provinces of Nangarhar and Laghman.

Efforts to reach the worst-affected areas were hampered by already poor road conditions, further blocked by landslides and ongoing rockfalls triggered by repeated aftershocks.

Initial aid shipments include food supplies and high-energy biscuits, with additional flights scheduled to deliver further assistance and personnel. Khaama Press, citing the WFP in its report, noted that many of the communities affected by the earthquake were already struggling after recent flash floods, and worsening weather conditions now threaten to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

Describing the devastation, WFP's regional director Harald Mannhardt said, “Homes reduced to rubble, roads destroyed, landslides everywhere, and tragically, lives lost.”

He noted that teams are working alongside rescue efforts and are prepared to expand operations as needs grow. Rescue operations remain hindered by blocked roads, rugged terrain, and repeated aftershocks.

Earlier, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air.

“Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air. 21 tonnes of relief materials, including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets, ORS solutions and medical consumables, were airlifted today,” he said.