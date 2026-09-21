Afghanistan says 3 killed in Pakistani airstrikes: Why tensions are rising again

At least three people were killed and four others injured in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan on Monday, according to Afghan officials, in an escalation that could reignite tensions between the two neighbouring countries after nearly three months of relative calm.

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Afghan authorities said the strikes targeted civilian areas.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan would “respond appropriately to this aggression”, as per Reuters.

The latest strikes come amid growing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul over militant attacks originating from Afghanistan.

The strikes come days after a deadly militant attack on a police facility in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week.

On Friday, militants attacked the police headquarters and a mosque inside the Old Police Lines complex in Kohat. During Friday prayers, terrorists rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the entrance of the mosque, causing a powerful blast that collapsed parts of the building, as per authorities.

The attack was claimed by a faction linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

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At least 24 people, including 15 police officials, were killed in the attack, according to authorities, while several others were injured.

Pakistan has said the Kohat attack had links to Afghanistan, adding to its long-standing accusations that militant groups operating against the Pakistani state are being allowed to use Afghan territory.

Pakistan, Afghanistan trade blame Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated sharply over Islamabad's allegations that the Taliban government is harbouring militants responsible for cross-border attacks.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Kabul of providing space to the TTP and other militant groups.

Afghanistan, however, denies the allegations and maintains that militancy inside Pakistan is Islamabad's internal problem.

Acting upon the charge, Pakistan conducted airstrikes inside Afghanistan, cross-border clashes and retaliatory action.

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Tensions escalated further earlier this year, with airstrikes, drone attacks and artillery exchanges causing hundreds of civilian casualties in Afghanistan during the first half of the year.

The latest Pakistani strikes also came a day after a separate exchange of fire in Hangu district, near the Afghan border.

According to a Pakistani army statement, six Pakistani soldiers, including two officers, and eight militants were killed in the clash.

The Kohat attack has also highlighted Pakistan's broader struggle with multiple militant groups operating in its northwestern region.

The TTP is an umbrella militant organisation formed in 2007 that has waged a long-running insurgency against the Pakistani state. Its emergence was closely linked to the militancy that spread across Pakistan's tribal areas following the US-led war in Afghanistan.

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Why tensions could rise again The latest Pakistani airstrikes come against the backdrop of a worsening security situation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

With Afghanistan now threatening to respond to the latest strikes, the episode could further strain relations between the two neighbours and undermine the relative calm seen over the past few months.

Afghanistan Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home Afghanistan says 3 killed in Pakistani airstrikes: Why tensions are rising again