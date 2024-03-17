Afghanistan: 21 dead, 38 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Helmand
At least 21 people were killed and 38 others were injured in an accident that took place on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Afghanistan's Helmand on Sunday morning
At least 21 people were killed and 38 others injured in an accident which took place on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Afghanistan's Helmand on Sunday morning, reported TOLOnews. Of the injured, 11 people were reported to be in critical condition.
