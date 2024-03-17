Afghanistan: 21 dead, 38 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Helmand

At least 21 people were killed and 38 others injured in an accident which took place on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Afghanistan's Helmand on Sunday morning, reported TOLOnews. Of the injured, 11 people were reported to be in critical condition.

The Information and Culture Directorate of Helmand Province said the accident occurred on Sunday early morning in the Helmand province's Grishk district's Yakhchal neighbourhood.

“On Sunday morning, 21 people were killed and 38 people were injured due to a collision between a tanker, a motorcycle and a passenger bus," the provincial information department said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The report said the accident happened after the bus driver lost control following a collision with the motorcycle and crashed with an oil tanker travelling in the opposite direction from Kandahar.

Also Read | Electoral bonds data 2nd list shows BJP was highest recipient in 2019-20: THIS is how much it encashed

The tragic incident led to the death of 16 passengers on the bus, 2 on the motorbike, and 3 in the tanker.

All the 38 injured were immediately transported to hospitals in Grishk district and the provincial capital of Helmand, Lashkargah City. Of the injured, 11 people were reported to be in critical condition, the TOLOnews reported.

An investigation into the accident was underway, said a traffic official in Helmand.

Traffic-related accidents in Afghanistan have witnessed a rise in various provinces of the country, mainly on highways resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!