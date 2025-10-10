Afghanistan slams Pakistan's air strikes in Kabul amid Taliban minister's India visit — ‘Violent and heinous act'

The Taliban government on Friday formally accused Pakistan of bombing a market in a border town, describing the action as a "violation of Kabul's sovereign territory".

The accusation was made just a day after two late-night explosions were reported in Afghanistan's capital.

In a statement posted by Afghanistan's Defence Ministry on social media, officials claimed that Pakistan had breached Afghan airspace to bomb a civilian market in the Marghi area of Barmal district of Paktika province, which is situated close to the contentious Durand Line.

"Pakistan violated Afghanistan's airspace, bombing a civilian market in the Marghi area of Paktika near the Durand Line and also violating Kabul's sovereign territory," the Defence Ministry said.

"This is an unprecedented, violent, and heinous act in the history of Afghanistan and Pakistan," it added.

"If the situation becomes more tense after these actions, the consequences will be attributed to the Pakistani army," the statement said.

According to media reports, airstrikes allegedly carried out by the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) in the Margha Bazaar area of Barmal district of Paktika province destroyed several shops and caused significant financial losses to locals.

In response, Pakistan’s military spokesperson held a televised press conference later on Friday but did not directly answer when questioned about Pakistan’s responsibility for the attacks.

"To safeguard Pakistani lives and properties, what measures need to be taken will be taken," General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told reporters in Peshawar city.

Afghanistan's foreign minister visits India The explosions took place after Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in New Delhi for a week-long visit to India.

Muttaqi's October 9-16 visit marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.