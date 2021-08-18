Taliban has after over two decades again seized control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul. Taliban claims that to be more inclusive this time and have pledged to protect the rights of women and minorities and assured that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would not pose a threat to any country.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

Afghan Taliban crisis: These are the latest updates

-In an interview with Fox News, Former US President Donald Trump called Biden's withdrawal the greatest embarrassment in US history.

"It is a terrible time for our country. I don't think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated. I don't know what you call it – a military defeat or a psychological defeat, there has never been anything like what's happened here: You can go back to Jimmy Carter with the hostages," Trump said.

-President Joe Biden does not believe that the country should be "fighting and dying" in a war for the purpose of sustaining American military boots near Tajikistan or Pakistan or Iran, his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

-President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped by 7 percentage points and hit its lowest level so far as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed over the weekend.

-The United States military has evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, permanent residents and their families on 13 flights from Afghanistan on Tuesday (local time), a White House official said.

-During a phone talk between Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, the two sides called for stepping up necessary efforts to achieve national reconciliation and peaceful power transition in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover.

-The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage" from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

-Canada on Tuesday said that it has no plans to accept the Taliban as the new government of Afghanistan as the terror group entered the presidential palace on Sunday and seized the Afghan capital declaring its victory over the Afghanistan government.

-The U.S. has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation as it tries to keep a Taliban-led government from accessing the money, an administration official confirmed Tuesday.

-Facebook said Tuesday it was blocking WhatsApp accounts linked to the Taliban after the radical Islamic group seized control of Afghanistan and sought to use the messaging service to help it govern.

