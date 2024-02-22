Taliban execute 2 convicts as thousands watch following ‘eye for an eye’ punishment law
Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, had ordered judges in 2022 to fully implement all aspects of Islamic law -- including ‘eye for an eye’ punishments known as 'qisas'
Afghanistan's ruling government run by the Taliban has performed a double public execution of two convicted men at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan. The men were shot at in a stadium while thousands watched.
