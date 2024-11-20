Afghanistan teen Nila Ibrahimi, who escaped Taliban rule, wins KidsRights Prize for activism

Seventeen-year-old Nila Ibrahimi, an Afghan native residing in Canada, was awarded the prestigious KidsRights Prize on Tuesday for her remarkable work in advocating for women's rights in Afghanistan. Ibrahimi, who narrowly escaped the country after the Taliban regained power, joins an illustrious group of past laureates, including environmental activist Greta Thunberg and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

The International Children's Peace Prize, presented by the KidsRights foundation, recognises young individuals who have made significant contributions to human rights and social justice.

Nila Ibrahimi's Fight for Afghan Women's Rights The teenager’s dedication to gender equality and the rights of Afghan women has made her a symbol of hope and resistance. According to organisers, Ibrahimi's activism began with the recording of a powerful protest song that went viral online, helping to galvanise support for the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan.

Despite being forced into exile, she continues to inspire others through public speaking and global advocacy. "I am fighting for the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan, who continue to face unimaginable challenges under the Taliban’s rule," Ibrahimi stated during the award ceremony held in Amsterdam.

Life Under Taliban Rule in Afghanistan Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, Afghanistan has seen a dramatic rollback of women’s rights. Women and girls have been banned from studying beyond primary school, visiting parks, gyms, or beauty salons, and are required to be accompanied by a male guardian if they leave their homes.

In addition, a new morality law has imposed restrictions on women’s public speech. The UN has described this situation as “gender apartheid,” while the Taliban government has dismissed these concerns, calling them “unfounded” and part of “propaganda.”

Voice for the Voiceless – Nila Ibrahimi Ibrahimi’s advocacy extends beyond just her home country. Having witnessed the devastating impact of the Taliban's policies on Afghan women, she now uses her platform to amplify their voices. "Winning the International Children's Peace Prize will mean that the voices of Afghan women and girls will echo across the world," she said.

She has also expressed her ongoing concern for those left behind in Afghanistan. "While I feel safer in my new home, every single day I think of those girls left behind in Afghanistan," she told a human rights summit in Geneva last year.

Recognition for Courageous Leadership of Nila Ibrahimi Ibrahimi’s work was recognised out of 165 nominees from 47 countries, with the award presented by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman, a Yemeni journalist known for her own activism.

The KidsRights Prize not only acknowledges Ibrahimi’s resilience and commitment but also sheds light on the plight of Afghan women and girls living under harsh and repressive conditions. Through her determination, Ibrahimi continues to offer hope in the darkest of times, advocating for justice and equality for all.