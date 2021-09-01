Afghanistan to be focus during Jaishankar’s three-nation Europe visit

The Slovenia stop will also allow Jaishankar to attend the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) meet hosted by the country and participate in the panel discussion on "Partnership for a Rules Based Order in the Indo-Pacific." Since its inception in 2006, the Forum has evolved into a leading international conference in Central and South-Eastern European region. The Indo-Pacific region is seen as a vast geo-strategic space from the eastern shores of the African continent to the west coast of the US. India, US, Japan and Australia are the countries that make up the Quad, a group of countries that are together seen as standing for the freedom of navigation and open trade routes against the backdrop of an aggressively rising China.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}