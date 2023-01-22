Afghanistan to be further isolated if its women face isolation, UN warns Taliban2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 04:03 PM IST
A high-level UN delegation traveled to Afghanistan and met with high-ranking Taliban officials to ensure the protection of women and girls' rights
A United Nations (UN) delegation has warned the Taliban that Afghanistan would be further isolated if it isolates its women, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×