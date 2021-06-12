Afghanistan: Twin blasts in Kabul, 5 dead

The blasts are similar to two explosions that occurred in Kabul earlier this month and killed at least a dozen people, all civilians.

Kabul [Afghanistan]: Five people were killed in two blasts in different areas in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, the Afghanistan Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

According to the Ministry, the casualties are expected to rise.

The blasts are similar to two explosions that occurred in Kabul earlier this month and killed at least a dozen people, all civilians.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

