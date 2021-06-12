Subscribe
Home >News >World >Afghanistan: Twin blasts in Kabul, 5 dead

Afghanistan: Twin blasts in Kabul, 5 dead

Afghan security forces inspect the remains of a vehicle at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul on June 12, 2021. (Photo by ZAKERIA HASHIMI / AFP)
1 min read . 08:00 PM IST ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan]: Five people were killed in two blasts in different areas in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, the Afghanistan Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

Citing the Ministry, TOLOnews reported that one of the blasts took place in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul's District 13 and another happened after less than 30 minutes near Ali Jinnah Hospital in District 6.

According to the Ministry, the casualties are expected to rise.

The blasts are similar to two explosions that occurred in Kabul earlier this month and killed at least a dozen people, all civilians.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

