Afghanistan’s former finance minister is now Uber driver in America

Afghanistan’s former finance minister is now Uber driver in America1 min read . 11:06 AM IST
Former Afghanistan finance minister Khalid Payenda, who resigned from his post after the Taliban took over the country, is now driving Uber in America
Former Afghanistan finance minister Khalid Payenda, who resigned from his post after the Taliban took over the country, is now driving Uber in America to support his family, according to a report by The Washington Post. Payenda also works as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.
Ghani, who is driving Uber Washington DC, told the US daily, "If I complete 50 trips in the next two days, I receive a $95 bonus".
The minister said he was grateful for the opportunity to be able to support his family, but, "right now, I don't have any place. I don't belong here and I don't belong there. It's a very empty feeling".
According to The Post, In 2020, Payenda lost his mother due to Covid, and after that, he became the finance minister of Afghanistan, but he now wished he had not.
"I saw a lot of ugliness, and we failed. I was part of the failure. It’s difficult when you look at the misery of the people and you feel responsible," the former minister told The Post.
He also said that maybe the Afghans didn't have the collective will to reform, to be serious. Also, he blamed the US for betraying its commitments to democracy and human rights after making Afghanistan a centrepiece of post 9/11 policy.
“Maybe there were good intentions initially but the United States probably didn’t mean this," Payenda said.
Payenda resigned as finance minister a week before the Taliban captured Kabul, as his relationship with former Afgnaistan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai deteriorated. Fearing the president would have him arrested, he left for the US, where he joined his family.
