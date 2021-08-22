Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Afghanistan's Massoud refuses to surrender to Taliban, warns of war: Report

Afghanistan's Massoud refuses to surrender to Taliban, warns of war: Report

Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan's slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud
1 min read . 08:25 PM IST Maher Chmaytelli, Reuters

Ahmad Massoud called on the formation of a comprehensive govt to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban, warning that war will be ‘unavoidable’ if the insurgents refuse dialogue

DUBAI : The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan's anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday.

Ahmad Massoud called on the formation of a comprehensive government to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban, warning that war will be "unavoidable" if the insurgents refuse dialogue, the TV channel said.

