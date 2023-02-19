Afghanistan's Taliban govt reveals plans for abandoned US military bases
The administration will soon turn US military bases (and that of other nations) into special economic zones for businesses.
A year-and-a-half after taking over the reigns of the Afghanistan government, the Taliban has finally revealed plans for revamping foreign military bases. There are hundreds of foreign bases in the country and earlier reports had suggested that the Taliban ‘protected’ these areas for over a year before the US exit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×