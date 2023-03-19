Afghanistan's Taliban officials 'miss the jihad life', turn to quiet quitting

Afghanistan's Taliban officials 'miss the jihad life', turn to quiet quitting2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 06:09 PM IST
More than a year after taking over the reigns of the Afghanistan government, many Taliban fighters wish they could go back to ‘simpler’ times - away from 9-to-5 jobs, office commutes and other responsibilities.
The transition from 'jihad fighter' to ‘bureaucratic cog’ is not going well for the Taliban. While it was a ‘victory’ in many senses of the word, the takeover brought additional responsibilities into the lives of fighters - from earning money to support their families to handing administrative issues that can affect millions. Against this backdrop, many have now resorted to ‘quiet quitting’ - doom-scrolling through social media or ruing the loss of their social lives - as they toil within Afghanistan's ministries.
