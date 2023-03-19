Afghanistan's Taliban officials 'miss the jihad life', turn to quiet quitting

The transition from 'jihad fighter' to ‘bureaucratic cog’ is not going well for the Taliban. While it was a ‘victory’ in many senses of the word, the takeover brought additional responsibilities into the lives of fighters - from earning money to support their families to handing administrative issues that can affect millions. Against this backdrop, many have now resorted to ‘quiet quitting’ - doom-scrolling through social media or ruing the loss of their social lives - as they toil within Afghanistan's ministries.

