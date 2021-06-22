Afghans who spied for CIA have a problem: no paperwork to get US visas

The Special Immigrant Visa program is aimed at translators and interpreters, individuals who performed “sensitive and trusted activities for U.S. military personnel," and others. It has been beset by delays, and at least 300 Afghans have been killed waiting for a visa since 2009, according to No One Left Behind. Visas that by law must be approved or denied within nine months are instead taking three to five years to adjudicate. Earlier this month, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said it would pause interviews for visa applicants due to concerns about Covid-19.