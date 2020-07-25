That's according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Africa has well over half the reported cases on the 54-nation continent, but infections are now climbing rapidly in other countries including Kenya, East Africa's economic hub, with more than 16,000.

Africa was a major concern even before the first case was reported on the continent on Feb. 14, as the World Health Organization's declaration of a global health emergency in January cited the threat to fragile health care systems.

Africa's are the least-equipped in the world, and health experts have warned the virus could “smoulder" in parts of the continent for a long time. Africa now has 810,008 confirmed cases.

