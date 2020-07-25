Home >News >world >Africa's cases surpass 800,000, rising in Kenya

JOHANNESBURG : Africa's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 800,000.

That's according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Africa has well over half the reported cases on the 54-nation continent, but infections are now climbing rapidly in other countries including Kenya, East Africa's economic hub, with more than 16,000.

Africa was a major concern even before the first case was reported on the continent on Feb. 14, as the World Health Organization's declaration of a global health emergency in January cited the threat to fragile health care systems.

Africa's are the least-equipped in the world, and health experts have warned the virus could “smoulder" in parts of the continent for a long time. Africa now has 810,008 confirmed cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The company’s revenue, however, grew 6.9% from the year-ago period to $851 million in June quarter, with constant currency growth of 13%, driven by a rise in voice, data and mobile money. (Reuters)

Airtel Africa Q1 net profit slumps 57%, outlook remains uncertain

3 min read . 24 Jul 2020
Kenyan protesters demonstrate against police brutality in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Kenyan police have fired tear gas and detained scores of protesters who were demanding an end to police brutality. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi) (AP)

Tear gas, arrests as Kenyans protest police brutality

1 min read . 07 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout