African leaders to arrive in Delhi next week for key investment meet

Vice President of Mauritius Marie Cyril Eddy Boissézon, Gambia's Vice President Badara A. Joof, Zambia's Vice President Mutale Nalumango and Deputy PM of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be the key African leaders present at the event
A key investment meet is scheduled to take place in the national capital next week which will witness the participation of 40 ministers from 17 countries including Burkina Faso, Congo, Cameroon, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Malawi, Niger, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, Sudan, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Togo, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.
Vice President of Mauritius Marie Cyril Eddy Boissézon, Gambia's Vice President Badara A. Joof, Zambia's Vice President Mutale Nalumango and Deputy PM of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be the key African leaders present at the 17th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership which will take place on July 19 and 20.
In order to attend the meeting, a slew of African leaders will be in Delhi for next week. The event will be inaugurated by India's Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal.
Key sessions include five country sessions - Namibia, Zambia, Gabon, Gambia, Mauritius, and exhibitions involving 14 missions. Sectoral Sessions will be on areas like Agriculture, Starts-ups, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and IT.
In what would be different in this year's conclave is that it will also witness the participation of the Secretary-General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Wamkele Mene.
With its permanent secretariat based in Accra, Ghana, AfCFTA is the largest free-trade area by number of member states population and geographic size.
As far as India and Africa's trade partnership is concerned, India is the fourth largest partner for Africa registering $69.7 billion in trade during the financial year 2018-19 with investments in areas like oil and gas, agriculture, banking, mining, automotive, pharma, textiles etc.
India has a historic partnership with the continent and is increasingly engaging with it. Recently it expanded its diplomatic footprint by establishing 18 new diplomatic missions in Africa taking the total Indian Missions in the continent to 47.
The continent is the second largest recipient of India's concessional loan. Under Indian Lines of Credits (LoCs) worth $12.26 billion, 193 projects have been completed and 66 projects are currently under execution. Amid COVID crisis, India has gifted 150 tonnes of medical aid to more than 25 African countries.
38 African nations have benefited from Indian govt's Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme which provides duty-free access to 98.2% of India's total tariff lines.
