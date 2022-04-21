Bhutan reported an outbreak of African swine fever on a pig farm near the border with India, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has said.

The outbreak was reported on a semi-commercial pig farm in the Chhukha district.

What is African swine fever?

African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, whose mortality rate can reach 100%.

It is not a danger to human health, but it has devastating effects on pig populations and the farming economy.

The virus can survive on clothes, boots, wheels, and other materials. It can also survive in various pork products, such as ham, sausages or bacon.

Is there any vaccine for African swine fever?

There is currently no effective vaccine against African swine fever.

How is African swine fever transmitted from one farm to another?

It is spread by contact with infected animals' body fluids. It can be spread by ticks that feed on infected animals. People are also a source of spread.

African swine fever: Global situation

African swine fever continues to spread worldwide, threatening pig health and welfare. The disease has reached multiple countries across Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Pacific, affecting both domestic and wild pigs.

-With agency inputs