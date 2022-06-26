After 10 months, Man gets his lost phone in working condition

After 10 months, Man gets his lost phone in working condition1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- In August 2021, Owain Davies dropped his phone in the Wye river while canoeing.
A man in UK who dropped his iphone in River Wye 10 months ago was retuned to him in working condition.
In August 2021, Owain Davies dropped his phone in the Wye river while canoeing.
Earlier this month, Miguel Pacheco found the phone while canoeing with his family in the Wye river. "I didn't think it was any good. It was full of water," he said.
He then bought it home and dried it properly. When he put the phone on charge, he was surprised to see that the phone was still working. The screensaver on the device was a photo of the couple with the date and time mentioned.
Later, to get in touch with the owner of the phone, he shared a post along with the photos of the family in a local group named Cinder Noticeboard on Facebook. The post received over 4000 shares.
After continues tracking, the photo was recognised by friends of the phone's owner Owain Davis and his fiancée Fiona Gardner, the BBC had reported. It was then later handed over to him.
Davis said he was impressed by Miguel Pacheco's efforts to bring his phone back to life. He further said that he can’t believe it has been returned in working order.
Describing the incident, he said, "I was in a two-man canoe and my partner probably shouldn't have stood up, and needless to say we fell in."
"The phone was in my back pocket and as soon as it was in the water I realised the phone was gone," he added.
