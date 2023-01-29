Days after cutting 12,000 jobs across verticals, reports appeared that Google CEO Sundar Pichai is all set to take a large chunk of his salary cut amid tough macro-economic conditions and layoffs.

He even said in a recent town hall meeting to the Google staff that all roles above "senior vice president" level will witness a significant reduction in their annual bonus, reported India Today.

"All roles above the senior vice president level will witness ‘very significant’ reduction in their annual bonus. For senior roles, the compensation is linked to company performance," the news website quoted Pichai reportedly as saying.

Though he didn't mention that he will take a pay cut, however, he also didn't clear on the percentage of salary that will be cut and for how long.

Earlier, Pichai received a massive hike in salary few weeks before Google announced layoffs. Recognising Pichai’s "strong performance" as CEO, Google’s parent company Alphabet had raised Pichai's salary.

As per details, Pichai was given two tranches of PSUs with a target value of $63 million each and $84 million in the form of Alphabet's restricted stock units, added the news website.

According to IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022, Pichai's net worth fell 20 per cent to ₹5,300 crore, but he still ranks amongst the top richest professional managers.

Earlier, 12,000 employees were laid off and many of them were not prepared. Pichai had claimed that layoffs were not random.