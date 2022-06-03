After a long wait, Singapore Airlines’ flight to India finally ready for takeoff

But Goh’s loyalty and patience may finally be rewarded: Campbell Wilson, the CEO of Singapore Airlines’ no-frills Scoot brand, is joining as CEO of the newly privatized Air India. This isn’t a case of Tata poaching senior talent from its partner, but rather the beginning of a deeper relationship. Wilson’s move — plus the Tata Group’s plan to lease 700,000 square feet of commercial space near the New Delhi airport to house the corporate offices of Air India, its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express as well as Vistara and AirAsia India — prompted The Morning Context to ask if a merger was on its way. The news website had previously reported that Singapore Airlines and the Indian conglomerate had agreed to keep Vistara and Air India separate for two years. That timeframe to decide on a big, fat, Indian wedding may no longer be sacrosanct, it said.