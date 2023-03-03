With the Russia-Ukraine conflict recently marked its first anniversary on February 24, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now planning “mass suicidal attacks" on Ukrainians, a report by Mirror has claimed.

The report has cited confidential assessment of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which claimed that Putin's attack is allegedly trapped in a rut caused by alarming military weakness, failure, inability, death and injury.

In this one year, both the sides saw over tens of thousands civilian deaths and injuries, millions of internal or external displacements and devastations in cities and towns. According to the UN estimates, over 8 civilians have been killed in the bloodiest conflict.

Also Read: China shores up Russia, Pakistan- two nations isolated by the West

According to report, a western expert on Putin’s Russia has warned of three scenarios, the first being Russian military action threatening more of Russia’s neighbours with attacks.

As per the expert, the second scenario could be if Ukrainian military gets massive speeding up of arms delivery to the country by the west while the third scenario could be the collapse of Russia's invasion following a “creeping Russian military stagnation and domestic loss of faith in Putin’s war," as stated by Mirror.

The latest assessment, which is provided to western governments, as per the report states, “Nowhere have the Russians been able to mass force densities to mount an effective offensive. has developed over the past few weeks is “more of the same", i.e. grinding attrition stepped up."

It further stated that So far, the Russians have shown that they cannot successfully organise a combined weapons attack or offer sufficient logistical support for a breakthrough.

It added that the Putin army has not practised this for 30 years and it appears to be beyond their ability.

“The main ground forces’ tactic remains the near-suicidal mass infantry attack with inadequately trained troops under cover of heavy artillery," the assessment stated as quoted by Mirror.

However, this is not the first time such a threat has been interpreted. Earlier too the threat of nuclear war was thrown by Putin. Recently in January, an ally of President Vladimir Putin had warned NATO that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.

Such apocalyptic rhetoric is intended to deter the US-led NATO military alliance from getting even more involved in the war, on the eve of a meeting of Ukraine's allies to discuss sending Kyiv more weapons.

The Kremlin chief has sought in recent months to gird Russians for a much tougher battle while promising eventual victory in a war that the leaders of the West say they will never let him win. Russia and the United States, by far the largest nuclear powers, hold around 90% of the world's nuclear warheads.

In the war entered second year, it is also seeing China trying to take more prominent role into the conflict. Though Beijing affirmed to be ‘neutral’ in the matter, there are claims that Beijing mulling to sell weapons to Russia. Moreover, President Xi's upcoming meeting with Moscow allies has further thrown more fuel to the fire. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that the US had evidence that China was considering helping arm Russia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also warned China not to arm Russia in its war on Ukraine and expressed disappointment that the government in Beijing has dialed down its condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression

Recently, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov during the G20 Foreign Ministers meet said, “This invasion (of Ukraine as per the West) reflects the reaction to the war the West was preparing for many years and that is why it was arming the Ukrainian regime", hinting at the supply of weapons by the West to the East European country.