After a year into war, Vladimir Putin is now planning mass suicidal attacks on Ukrainians: Report3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 01:10 PM IST
- The report has cited confidential assessment of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which claimed that Putin's attack is allegedly trapped in a rut caused by alarming military weakness, failure, inability, death and injury.
With the Russia-Ukraine conflict recently marked its first anniversary on February 24, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now planning “mass suicidal attacks" on Ukrainians, a report by Mirror has claimed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×