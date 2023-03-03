In the war entered second year, it is also seeing China trying to take more prominent role into the conflict. Though Beijing affirmed to be ‘neutral’ in the matter, there are claims that Beijing mulling to sell weapons to Russia. Moreover, President Xi's upcoming meeting with Moscow allies has further thrown more fuel to the fire. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that the US had evidence that China was considering helping arm Russia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also warned China not to arm Russia in its war on Ukraine and expressed disappointment that the government in Beijing has dialed down its condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression