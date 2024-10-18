After a yearlong hunt, Sinwar’s killing came down to chance
Anat Peled , Dov Lieber , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 18 Oct 2024, 04:47 PM IST
SummaryCornered in a bombed-out building, the architect of the Oct. 7 attacks died alone, but his defiance could make him a martyr for Hamas and its supporters.
TEL AVIV : For a year, Israel’s military and its intelligence agencies scoured Gaza in a relentless hunt for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. And for a year, the architect of the Oct. 7 attacks eluded them.
