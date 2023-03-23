After Adani bombshell, Hindenburg signals ‘another big one’

Gautam Adani’s fortune was reduced to $53 billion from a peak of over $150 billion in September 2022 as a result of the stock market crash following the release of a Hindenburg report, and he was pushed outside the top 35 on Forbes' list of the world's richest people. His conglomerate suffered a loss of over $120 billion. In addition to raising worries about rising debt, the Hindenburg Research study on January 24 suggested unlawful use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

