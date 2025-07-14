After AI crash report, Etihad asks pilots to exercise caution with fuel control switches on Boeing 787s: What we know

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad reportedly issued a directive to its pilots, asking them to “exercise caution” while operating the fuel control switches on Boeing 787 aircraft. It also ordered an inspection of their locking mechanism.

The Etihad bulletin dated July 12 instructed pilots to “exercise caution when operating the fuel control switches or any other switches/control in their vicinity”. A copy of this directive was viewed by The Hindu.

The bulletin added that they should also avoid the presence of any objects on the pedestal that could result in their inadvertent movement. It requires flight crew to immediately report any observed anomalies.

It explains why this directive is necessitated and states in its bulletin that this measure is “out of an abundance of caution” “as the official safety investigation affecting another Boeing 787 operator continues its course without positive conclusions at this stage”.

Meanwhile, a separate bulletin by Etihad ordered inspection of the fuel control locking mechanism across its Boeing 787 fleet, the Hindu reported.

It shared a step-by-step guide with its engineering team on how to inspect the fuel control switch locking feature for proper engagement; and replace the thrust control module if required.

The directive came after the US' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reminded its counterparts around the world about its 2018 advisory on disengaging the lock on the fuel control switches.

Air India plane crash report On July 12, Indian investigating agencies released their preliminary findings into the June 12 crash of the Air India Boeing 787-8.

According to the report, the FAA had issued Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin on December 17, 2018, regarding the potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature.

"This SAIB was issued based on reports from operators of Model 737 airplanes that the fuel control switches were installed with the locking feature disengaged. The airworthiness concern was not considered an unsafe condition that would warrant airworthiness directive by the FAA," it said.

AAIB also said the fuel control switch design, including the locking feature, is similar on various Boeing airplane models including part number 4TL837-3D, which is fitted in B787-8 aircraft VT-ANB.

Sources told news agency PTI that Air India had replaced the Throttle Control Module (TCM) of the crashed Boeing 787-8 plane twice in the last six years following a directive from Boeing in 2019.

"As per the information from Air India, the suggested inspections were not carried out as the SAIB was advisory and not mandatory. The scrutiny of maintenance records revealed that the throttle control module was replaced on VT-ANB in 2019 and 2023.

"However, the reason for the replacement was not linked to the fuel control switch. There has been no defect reported pertaining to the fuel control switch since 2023 on VT-ANB," the report said.