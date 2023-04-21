After Alibaba debacle, Jack Ma to be seen in a new ROLE soon1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 07:57 PM IST
- The University of Hong Kong stated that Jack Ma had accepted the honorary professorship from its business school
Jack Ma, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has been appointed as an honorary professor of business at the University of Hong Kong. This announcement comes weeks after Ma made a rare public appearance in China following his fall from grace during a government crackdown on the tech industry two years ago. Ma had kept a low profile since late 2020, when a speech he made criticizing Chinese regulators was followed by Beijing pulling the plug on a planned IPO by Alibaba affiliate Ant Group.
