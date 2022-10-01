After annexing Zaporizhzhia, Russia detains its nuclear plant director: Report

Zaporizhzhia provides Europe's largest nuclear energy facility. It has been at the center of tensions in recent weeks after Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of strikes on and near the plant, raising fears of an atomic disaster.
Hours after Russian declared annexation on Zaporizhzhia along with other three regions in Ukraine, the country has detained Zaporizhzhia's nuclear power plant director general, Ihor Murashov on Friday, said Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom as quoted by AFP.
In an official statement on social media, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said that Murashov was detained by a 'Russian patrol' on Friday at around 16:00 local time (1300 GMT) on his way from the plant to the Moscow-controlled city of Energodar.
He further informed that Muroshov's vehicle was stopped and was taken out of the car with his eyes blindfolded, and then he was driven in an unknown direction.
Kotin added that Murashov holds the main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant, which is located in the Russian-held territory of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, as per AFP reports.
Zaporizhzhia has been annexed by Russia on Friday along with three other territories in Ukraine, that is, Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kherson.
Shelling around the plant has spurred calls from Kyiv and its Western allies to de-militarise areas around nuclear facilities in Ukraine. A monitoring team from the UN visited Zaporizhzhia in early September.
