After annexing Zaporizhzhia, Russia detains its nuclear plant director: Report

Ukraine's Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant director general, Ihor Murashov has been detained by Russia.

2 min read . 02:54 PM IST

Zaporizhzhia provides Europe's largest nuclear energy facility. It has been at the center of tensions in recent weeks after Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of strikes on and near the plant, raising fears of an atomic disaster.