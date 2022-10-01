Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  After annexing Zaporizhzhia, Russia detains its nuclear plant director: Report

After annexing Zaporizhzhia, Russia detains its nuclear plant director: Report

Ukraine's Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant director general, Ihor Murashov has been detained by Russia. 
2 min read . 02:54 PM ISTLivemint

Zaporizhzhia provides Europe's largest nuclear energy facility. It has been at the center of tensions in recent weeks after Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of strikes on and near the plant, raising fears of an atomic disaster.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hours after Russian declared annexation on Zaporizhzhia along with other three regions in Ukraine, the country has detained Zaporizhzhia's nuclear power plant director general, Ihor Murashov on Friday, said Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom as quoted by AFP.

Hours after Russian declared annexation on Zaporizhzhia along with other three regions in Ukraine, the country has detained Zaporizhzhia's nuclear power plant director general, Ihor Murashov on Friday, said Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom as quoted by AFP.

Zaporizhzhia provides Europe's largest nuclear energy facility. It has been at the center of tensions in recent weeks after Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of strikes on and near the plant, raising fears of an atomic disaster.

Zaporizhzhia provides Europe's largest nuclear energy facility. It has been at the center of tensions in recent weeks after Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of strikes on and near the plant, raising fears of an atomic disaster.

In an official statement on social media, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said that Murashov was detained by a 'Russian patrol' on Friday at around 16:00 local time (1300 GMT) on his way from the plant to the Moscow-controlled city of Energodar.

In an official statement on social media, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said that Murashov was detained by a 'Russian patrol' on Friday at around 16:00 local time (1300 GMT) on his way from the plant to the Moscow-controlled city of Energodar.

He further informed that Muroshov's vehicle was stopped and was taken out of the car with his eyes blindfolded, and then he was driven in an unknown direction.

He further informed that Muroshov's vehicle was stopped and was taken out of the car with his eyes blindfolded, and then he was driven in an unknown direction.

Kotin added that Murashov holds the main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant, which is located in the Russian-held territory of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, as per AFP reports. 

Kotin added that Murashov holds the main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant, which is located in the Russian-held territory of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, as per AFP reports. 

Zaporizhzhia has been annexed by Russia on Friday along with three other territories in Ukraine, that is, Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kherson.

Zaporizhzhia has been annexed by Russia on Friday along with three other territories in Ukraine, that is, Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kherson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed these four territories in Ukraine controlled by his army at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin and urged Kyiv to lay down its arms and negotiate an end to seven months of fighting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed these four territories in Ukraine controlled by his army at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin and urged Kyiv to lay down its arms and negotiate an end to seven months of fighting.

Kremlin had declared that any attack against that area annexed would be considered an attack on Russia itself. It also stated that Russia would fight to annex the entire eastern Donbas region.

Kremlin had declared that any attack against that area annexed would be considered an attack on Russia itself. It also stated that Russia would fight to annex the entire eastern Donbas region.

Shelling around the plant has spurred calls from Kyiv and its Western allies to de-militarise areas around nuclear facilities in Ukraine. A monitoring team from the UN visited Zaporizhzhia in early September.

Shelling around the plant has spurred calls from Kyiv and its Western allies to de-militarise areas around nuclear facilities in Ukraine. A monitoring team from the UN visited Zaporizhzhia in early September.

 

 

(With AFP inputs)

(With AFP inputs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.