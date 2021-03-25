After anti-Asian violence, volunteers take to streets to form patrols

The fact that the novel coronavirus was first identified in China has led some people to irrationally blame Asian-Americans, New York Police Department officials have said. New York City recorded 28 coronavirus-related hate crimes committed against Asian people in the city in 2020, compared with three in 2019, according to the NYPD. Although the number of hate crimes has remained relatively small compared with other crimes, NYPD officials have said they believe only a fraction of hate crimes are reported to police.