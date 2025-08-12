After Asim Munir, Bilawal Bhutto's fresh war threat to India over Indus Waters Treaty – ‘have strength to confront Modi’

Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has equated the diversion of the Indus river's water away from Pakistan as an attack on the history, culture and civilisation of the country, particularly Sindh.

"If Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces an attack on Indus, he attacks our history, our culture, and our civilisation," Bhutto, the Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman, said in a speech delivered at the concluding ceremony of the three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Bhit Shah in Matiari district.

Bhutto's remark came a day after Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir issued a fresh nuclear threat against India.

India put in abeyance the 1960 agreement soon after the 22 April Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that India would never restore the historic accord.

According to a report by Express Tribune, Bhutto said that the Indus is the singular major water source for the entire country and that the Indus valley civilisation has remained connected with the river for aeons.

“We have fought wars in the past, but the Indus was never attacked, and no one even thought of building dams or canals on the river.”

The PPP's chairman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a direct threat to 250 million Pakistanis that he would stop their water.

“The people of Pakistan have the strength to confront Modi in the event of war,” he asserted, warning the neighbouring country that yet another war may end up with Pakistan taking back all its six rivers from India.

Bhutto's threat comes after Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly said that Pakistan could use its nuclear weapons to take down India and “half the world” in case his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

