Minutes after Donald Trump accused Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies to silence him after the social media platform permanently suspended his account, the micro-blogging site on Saturday (IST) quickly deleted new tweets from the US President from an official government account.

Trump tweeted, "Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me -- and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me."

In a series of tweets from the official @POTUS account, Trump said, "Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future."

"We will not be SILENCED!" Trump tweeted from the @POTUS government account, with 33.4 million followers, after Trump's @realDonaldTrump personal account was permanently banned by Twitter.

"Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH," the US President wrote in the now-deleted tweets.

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

Days after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol Hill in Washington DC, Twitter on Friday permanently suspended the US President's account, citing the risk of further violence.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account," Twitter said in a blog post explaining its decision, "we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The social media platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

On Wednesday, Twitter temporarily blocked Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, following the siege of US Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protesters, and threatened permanent suspension if he continued breaking its rules.

The US President returned to Twitter late Thursday, posting a video message that seemed aimed at calming tensions after the mayhem caused by his supporters.

Trump acknowledged his presidency was ending and promised a smooth transition to Joe Biden, although he did not go so far as to congratulate or even say the name of his successor.

As per the one-to-many messaging platform, the decision to suspend Trump's account came after a pair of tweets on Friday.

In one of his tweets, Trump vowed that none of his supporters would be "disrespected" and in another, he said he would not be attending Biden's inauguration on 20 January, as is customary.

Twitter said, "These two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President's statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks."

The company determined the tweets violated its "Glorification of Violence Policy" and that "user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service."





