After Bats, new data links Raccoon Dogs to Covid pandemic origin1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:36 AM IST
An international team of virus experts has stated that origin of the Covid may have been started by raccoon dogs from the Wuhan market, as reported by the Atlantic.
The debate over the origins of the Covid pandemic has been going around for a very long time. Now an international team of virus experts has stated that origin of the Covid may have been started by raccoon dogs from the Wuhan market, as reported by the Atlantic.
