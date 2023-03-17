After Bats, new data links Raccoon Dogs to Covid pandemic origin

The debate over the origins of the Covid pandemic has been going around for a very long time. Now an international team of virus experts has stated that origin of the Covid may have been started by raccoon dogs from the Wuhan market, as reported by the Atlantic.
The debate over the origins of the Covid pandemic has been going around for a very long time. Now an international team of virus experts has stated that origin of the Covid may have been started by raccoon dogs from the Wuhan market, as reported by the Atlantic.
Earlier, the ‘COVID-origin theories’ is again being widely debated after FBI Director, Christopher Wray, has publicly stated that the bureau believes Covid-19 "most likely" originated in a "Chinese government-controlled lab"
Earlier, the ‘COVID-origin theories’ is again being widely debated after FBI Director, Christopher Wray, has publicly stated that the bureau believes Covid-19 "most likely" originated in a "Chinese government-controlled lab"
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.