After ‘beautiful’ remark, Donald Trump promotes Giorgia Meloni's book; Italian PM says ‘very kind, my friend’

After his ‘beautiful’ remark directed at Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, US President Donald Trump has now promoted her new book on his social media platform Truth Social, with the latter thanking him for the same in a post on Instagram.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “Giorgia Meloni, the GREAT Prime Minister of Italy, has written a new Book, ‘I Am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles.’ Giorgia is doing an incredible job for the wonderful people of Italy, and this Book explores her journey of Faith, Family, and Love of Country, which gave her the Wisdom and Courage required to serve her Nation, and make her people proud. She is an inspiration to all.”

The Italian PM replied, “Very kind, my friend! I think it is important people know who you are and where you are from to check if you are sincere in your political journey.”

Meloni was the only woman among around 30 leaders gathered on the stage behind Trump for the summit. They signed a declaration pledging to help push through peace for Gaza.

The three-times-married 79-year-old admitted that he risked being accused of sexism with the comments about hard-right leader Meloni, who was standing behind him on the podium.

“I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it -- she's a beautiful young woman,” Trump was quoted as saying by AFP in the middle of a speech about his peace efforts for the Middle East.

“If you use the word 'beautiful' in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances,” Trump also said.

‘Beautiful’ finds a place when Trump-Vance talk about Meloni This was not the first time the word ‘beautiful’ in regards to the Italian Prime Minister has been used by either Trump or his deputy, Vice President J D Vance.

In April this year, when Meloni travelled to the United States for meetings with Trump and Vance, a journalist speaking in her native language, Italian, exclaimed after hearing her response, “That was so beautiful! What the hell did you say?” according to a Reuters report.

Melodi had answered a question on the war in Ukraine, notably contradicting the US leader, who has suggested Ukraine's president was to blame for the Russian invasion.

Following his arrival in Rome with his family, Vance had lunch with Meloni and listened on as she released a message in Italian, hailing Thursday's talks as "fantastic" and saying there was a "privileged relationship" between their two nations.