The first US lady, Jill Biden on Wednesday again tested positive for a rebound case of Covid-19 infection, her deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said in an official statement as quoted by ANI. She tested negative during a routine test on Tuesday.

However, Jill Biden again tested positive with an antigen test in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on August 24, as per CNN reports quoted by ANI.

The US lady has not witnessed a reemergence of symptoms, said Donohue, adding that a small number of close contacts with whom Biden had recent contact have been notified.

He informed that Jill Biden will remain at the family beach house in Delaware until she again has two consecutive negative test reports against the coronavirus infection.

Citing a White House official, CNN also reported that US President Joe Biden tested negative on Wednesday. However, he will mask for 10 days indoors following US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as he is considered a close contact.

The official also stated that Jill Biden had two consecutive negative tests on Sunday, and then traveled from South Carolina to join President Joe Biden in Delaware. The President tested positive on August 15 while vacationing on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

According to CNN reports as quoted by ANI, the first lady had cold-like symptoms and was put on a cycle of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which can cause a rebound case of Covid-19 in some people several days after a negative test result.

Notably, President Biden also took Paxlovid when he tested positive for Covid-19 last month, and he eventually tested positive for a rebound case of Covid-19, following initial negative tests.

Earlier, President Biden, 79, tested positive for Covid-19 viral infection on July 21 this year and was under treatment for around a week.


