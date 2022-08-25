After Biden, first US lady tests positive for rebound case of Covid-192 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 05:35 AM IST
Jill Biden again tested positive for Covid-19 infection with an antigen test in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on August 24.
The first US lady, Jill Biden on Wednesday again tested positive for a rebound case of Covid-19 infection, her deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said in an official statement as quoted by ANI. She tested negative during a routine test on Tuesday.