Emboldened by his successful $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc, Elon Musk has revealed a new potential takeover target. However, buying this new company is not Musk's idea, but of his Twitter followers.

A Twitter user with the name "Wall Stree Silver" suggested to Musk that if Twitter buys Substack and "tightly connects the two platforms" it would make sense.

"Twitter plus Substack creates instantly massive competition for obsolete legacy corporate media," he wrote.

Would it make sense for Twitter to buy Substack and more tightly connect the two platforms.



To which Musk responded, "I'm open to the idea".

The suggestion came as Musk questioned, "Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?"

Substack is an email newsletter service based in San Francisco. It lets independent writers and podcasters publish directly to their audience and get paid through subscriptions.Recently, many content creators have urged followers to sign up for their Substack. This may be a placeholder until they can direct subscribers back to a new social media platform.

A lot of netizens have also supported the idea of a Twitter and Substack merger following Musk's interest in buying the company.

One user wrote, "Yup, but gotta fix this catastrophic safety glitch Twitter has rn".

Another user wrote, "I literally thought this exact thought this morning. dream come true!"

"It can be brilliantly done by Elon and I think Connecting these two platforms will be one best decisions that Elon can make," a user responded.

One more user wrote, "That is a fantastic idea!"

At present, the rift between Elon Musk and the journalists who cover Twitter Inc has widened.

Musk recently suspended the Twitter accounts of several such journalists this month.

Musk accused journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts, which he described as “basically assassination coordinates." He provided no evidence for that claim.

Musk tweeted, “Same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else."

He later added: “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not."

" Doxxing " refers to disclosing someone’s identity, address, phone number or other personal details that violate their privacy and could bring harm.