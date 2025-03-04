China slaps 15% tariffs on American goods amid trade tensions with Donald Trump: How will it impact US firms, consumers?

China announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods, imposing up to 15% on key farm products starting March 10. This follows Trump's increase of tariffs on Chinese imports, escalating trade tensions. Canada and Mexico have also responded with plans for their own tariffs on US products.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated4 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST
Advertisement
China Imposes 15% Tariffs on US Farm Products in Response to Trump’s Trade Actions

China on Tuesday announced that it will impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods. According to the official statement, additional tariffs of up to 15 per cent will be imposed on key US farm products, including chicken, pork, soy, and beef. The new tariffs will be effective from March 10.

The move came after Donald Trump ordered tariffs on imports of Chinese products be raised to 20 per cent across the board. Those tariffs took effect on Tuesday.

How is China's tariff likely to impact US companies?

The Commerce Ministry statement said imports of US-grown chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton would face an extra 15 per cent tariff. “The tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafood, fruit, vegetables, and dairy products will be increased by 10 per cent.”

Advertisement

The tariff hike will directly impact US companies and consumers as it will lead to a surge in prices.

Speaking on the same lines, the ministry said in a statement, “The US’s unilateral tariff increase damages the multilateral trading system, increases the burden on US companies and consumers, and undermines the foundation of economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.” 

Also Read | Two small adversaries of Russia and China are swapping notes to survive

How China is reducing dependence on US imports over the years?

Since the US-China trade tensions escalated during Trump's first term, China has reduced its dependence on US farm imports. This trend is set to continue after Beijing announced new tariffs on Tuesday in response to fresh US duties.

  • China imported $29.25 billion worth of US agricultural products in 2024, a 14 per cent decline from the previous year, extending a 20 per cent drop in 2023.
  • About half of US soybeans, the country's largest agricultural export to China, were shipped to the Asian nation in 2024, totalling $12.8 billion in trade.

Advertisement
Also Read | Trade war heats up: Canada slaps billions in retaliatory tariffs on US goods
  • China's imports of US corn plummeted to $561 million in 2024 from $2.6 billion in 2023 as domestic production increased, according to Chinese customs data.
  • China bought $2.54 billion of meat and offal from the US in 2024, down from $4.11 billion in 2021.

Canada and Mexico also took strong stances on US tariff threats. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to impose retaliatory 25 per cent tariffs on Washington, saying in a statement: “Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered.” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country has contingency plans. 
(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsWorldChina slaps 15% tariffs on American goods amid trade tensions with Donald Trump: How will it impact US firms, consumers?
First Published:4 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App