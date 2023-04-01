After ChatGPT Italy plans to ban English language. Know why1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 05:46 PM IST
- If the bill is approved by both houses of parliament, it would require all public and private bodies to use the language of Dante to promote their goods and services.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party have proposed a draft bill in the parliament that would impose fines of up to €100,000 on public and private entities that use foreign terms, particularly English, instead of Italian in official communications. This comes a day after Italy said it was temporarily blocking ChatGPT over data privacy concerns, the first western country to take such action against the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.
