After Chief Twit, Elon Musk is now ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’

- Apart from his bio, Elon Musk has also changed his profile picture to his younger self holding a telephone to go in sink with the description.
Elon Musk who took over the micro blogging site Twitter on the weekend has updated his bio from Chief Twit to now Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator. Apart from his bio, he has also changed his profile picture to his younger self holding a telephone to go in sink with the description.
Earlier, Musk had arrived at the Twitter headquarters this week carrying a sink, and documented the event on Twitter, saying "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!" and also updated his Twitter description to "Chief Twit." He tweeted a video of him and described his visit as an experience that he was trying to "sink in" as the Tesla CEO has until the end of the week to either close the Twitter deal or face a trial.
After finalizing deal, Musk also fired Twitter executives Parag Agarwal, legal head Vijay Gadde and CFO Nel Segal. The Tesla CEO said he wants to make Twitter a ‘free’ space and wants to work with humanity.
He also fired the company's board of directors and made himself the board's sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Twitter's board members included Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou who will now no longer serve on the board, according to the company's statement. Elon Musk became the sole director of the company "in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement," the company told the Securities and Exchange Commission
Replying to this news, Musk replied saying that, "This is just temporary."
Musk had also said that, Twitter will revise its user verification process. "Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk said in his tweet without giving more details on what may change.
A report by The Verge had stated that Twitter would charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. It further stated that employees working on the project were told to meet a deadline of 7 November to launch the feature or they will be fired.
American author Stephen King asked him that $20 to get the Twitter blue badge is too much. In a tweet, he wrote, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? **** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron." Musk replied saying that Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?" Musk wrote.
Elon Musk had also started a poll on Twitter Inc. asking users whether he should bring back short-video app Vine, which was shut down by the social media platform in 2016 wherein 69.6 percent had replied to ‘Yes’ and 30.4 percent had replied 'No'.
Apart from Twitter, Musk owns Tesla, runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company.
(With inputs from agencies)
