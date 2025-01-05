Malaysia has seen a significant rise in human metapneumovirus cases in recent months. The update came even as China reported a sharp surge in respiratory illnesses over the the past few weeks. The Indian Health Ministry also convened a meeting to take stock of the rising caseload on Saturday. Authorities however insist that there is no cause for concern at this time.

According to a Strait Times report, the Malaysian health ministry has urged people to remain vigilant and noted that respiratory tract infections will continue to exist. Malaysia saw 327 HMPV cases in 2024 — a 45% rise from the 225 cases reported in 2023.

People have also been reminded to follow sanitary practices such as washing hands with soap, wearing a face mask and covering the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing. Authorities however sought to alleviate concerns and insisted that a spike in respiratory tract infections at the beginning and end of the year is an expected phenomenon.