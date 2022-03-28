After China, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Visit India. Here's why

Lavrov’s visit will follow Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi Friday to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine as well as their own two-year-old border standoff. India is also under pressure from its fellow members of the Quad grouping, which includes the U.S., Australia and Japan, to take a stronger stand against Russia as the U.S. and its allies try to isolate and punish Moscow, Bloomberg report said.

