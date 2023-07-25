After China, US climate envoy John Kerry on 5-day India visit. Here's what's on agenda2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:23 AM IST
John Kerry, is set to visit India on a five-day trip to discuss climate and clean energy. He will meet with senior government officials in Delhi and attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting in Chennai.
After visiting China, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry is will now come to India on a five-day visit to discuss climate and clean energy.
