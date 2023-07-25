After visiting China, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry is will now come to India on a five-day visit to discuss climate and clean energy.

He is set to visit Delhi and Chennai during his visit from July 25-29. In Delhi, Secretary Kerry will meet with senior government officials.

As per the US State Department statement, Kerry's visit is to advance shared objectives on climate and clean energy, including mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains.

"In Chennai, Secretary Kerry will attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting," the statement read. Notably, the G-20's environment and climate sustainability ministers will meet on July 28 in Chennai.

Kerry's visit to India came at a time when India is focusing more on sustainable energy.

Recently, on Saturday, in a video message to the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa, PM Modi said India now plans to achieve 50 percent non-fossil installed capacity by the year 2030. While virtually addressing the G20 energy ministers via meeting, PM Modi highlighted the importance of energy in shaping the future, sustainability, growth, and development of both individuals and nations. He expressed that despite different realities and pathways for energy transition, the ultimate goal of every country remains the same.

“No talk about the future, sustainability or growth and development can be complete without energy. It impacts development at all levels, from individuals to nations," the Prime Minister said at the meeting that brought together ministers from the countries in the G20 grouping.

He also pointed out that India is among the global leaders in solar and wind power and is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition.

Earlier, the US envoy Kerry ended his four-day visit to China on July 19 without any new agreements. In fact, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, insisted in a speech that China would pursue its goals to phase out carbon dioxide pollution at its own pace and in its own way.

Still, Kerry appeared buoyed that the world’s two biggest polluters had restarted discussions, which had been frozen for a year because of strained relations over Taiwan, trade and other issues. He insisted he was not disappointed in the outcome, noting that just talking marked progress, according to the Washington Post.

“We had very frank conversations but we came here to break new ground," Kerry said, adding, “It is clear that we are going to need a little more work."

China and the United States could use climate cooperation to redefine their troubled relationship and lead the way in tackling global warming, Kerry had told senior Chinese officials on Tuesday. "Our hope is that this can be the beginning of a new definition of cooperation and capacity to resolve differences between us," Kerry told top diplomat Wang Yi in a meeting in the Great Hall of the People, China's cavernous legislative building.

