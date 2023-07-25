Recently, on Saturday, in a video message to the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa, PM Modi said India now plans to achieve 50 percent non-fossil installed capacity by the year 2030. While virtually addressing the G20 energy ministers via meeting, PM Modi highlighted the importance of energy in shaping the future, sustainability, growth, and development of both individuals and nations. He expressed that despite different realities and pathways for energy transition, the ultimate goal of every country remains the same.

