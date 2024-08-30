After Chinese incursions, Japan plans a $2 billion defensive satellite network
Summary
- The network would help Japan monitor an increased Chinese presence in the air and sea around its islands without having to rely on the U.S.
TOKYO—Japan is planning a multibillion-dollar network of small satellites to monitor ships and military sites, its latest response to a barrage of pressure from China that includes a recent incursion into Japanese airspace.
