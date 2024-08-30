After Chinese incursions, Japan plans a $2 billion defensive satellite network

TOKYO—Japan is planning a multibillion-dollar network of small satellites to monitor ships and military sites, its latest response to a barrage of pressure from China that includes a recent incursion into Japanese airspace.

The satellite network is part of a proposed ¥8.5 trillion defense budget, equivalent to almost $59 billion, for the fiscal year starting in April 2025, up 7.4% from the current year. Under soon-to-depart Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan is in the middle of a push to almost double its defense budget.

China has been stepping up its presence in the air and sea around Japan, especially near the southwestern islands that stretch from the main Japanese islands toward Taiwan. In July and August, a Chinese fleet led by its Shandong aircraft carrier was spotted repeatedly in waters south of the Japanese island chain, with jet fighters and helicopters repeatedly taking off from and landing on it, according to Japan’s Ministry of Defense.

On Monday, a Chinese military aircraft violated Japan’s territorial airspace for the first time, Tokyo said. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said the intrusion was “not only a serious violation of Japan’s sovereignty but also threatens our security." Japan said the Chinese Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft flew into Japanese airspace for about two minutes above the Danjo Islands west of the island of Kyushu.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Lin Jian, said the two countries were communicating about the incident and “China has no intention to intrude into any country’s airspace."

Officials said the new satellite network, part of a budget proposal released Friday, was needed to give Japan information on the location of opposing forces. Currently, Japan relies heavily on intelligence from its main ally, the U.S.

The Defense Ministry said it planned to enlist companies to invest in and manage the satellite project, with full-scale operation set to begin by early 2028. The budget for next year earmarks the equivalent of $2.2 billion for the satellites. They would be launched into low-altitude orbit and operated in unison to track targets.

Japan is introducing longer-range missiles to respond to the Chinese threat. Delivery of 400 U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles and an improved-range version of domestically made Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missiles is set to begin by early 2026, with some able to hit targets 600 miles away.

That is enough in certain cases to hit Chinese or North Korean territory. Under Kishida, Japan said for the first time that it would attack targets on enemy soil if it was threatened, in a break from the defense-only posture Japan had maintained under its postwar constitution.

Haruhiko Kataoka, a retired general and former chief of staff in Japan’s air force, said the satellites would give Japan independent targeting capability rather than asking the U.S. for help every time. “There are going to be situations where we’re nervous about whether information-sharing is happening in a timely way," he said.

The ministry didn’t say how many satellites it intends to launch but Kataoka said eventually hundreds would be needed for close to real-time targeting.

One purpose of the satellite constellation is detecting and tracking ships, a ministry official said. China has two aircraft carriers in service and a third one conducted its first sea trial this spring.

Tensions in the southwest island chain have persisted for years, sometimes triggered by Chinese fishing vessels or coast-guard ships. In recent years, suspected Chinese drones have frequently been spotted flying around islands in the southwestern chain, including an incident on Aug. 23, according to Japan’s military.

The Japanese defense budget also earmarks the equivalent of $1.4 billion to buy four Boeing-developed KC-46A tanker aircraft, which can transport cargo and conduct aerial refueling. The ministry said the aircraft were needed to support lengthy combat missions in the island chain.

