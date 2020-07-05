Home >News >world >After Covid-19, China reports bubonic plague case in Inner Mongolia

SHANGHAI : A hospital in northern China’s Inner Mongolia reported one suspected case of bubonic plague on Saturday, according to a statement on the local health commission’s website.

A third-level warning alert was issued on Sunday; the warning period will extend to the end of this year.

The Bayannaoer health commission warned of the risks of human-to-human infection from the plague and urged people in the city to take precautions.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout