Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >After Covid-19, China reports bubonic plague case in Inner Mongolia
A plague hospital in the late 19th century. A representational photo.

After Covid-19, China reports bubonic plague case in Inner Mongolia

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Charlie Zhu , Bloomberg

A third-level warning alert was issued today, the warning period will extend to the end of this year

SHANGHAI : A hospital in northern China’s Inner Mongolia reported one suspected case of bubonic plague on Saturday, according to a statement on the local health commission’s website.

A hospital in northern China’s Inner Mongolia reported one suspected case of bubonic plague on Saturday, according to a statement on the local health commission’s website.

A third-level warning alert was issued on Sunday; the warning period will extend to the end of this year.

A third-level warning alert was issued on Sunday; the warning period will extend to the end of this year.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Bayannaoer health commission warned of the risks of human-to-human infection from the plague and urged people in the city to take precautions.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated