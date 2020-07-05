After Covid-19, China reports bubonic plague case in Inner Mongolia

After Covid-19, China reports bubonic plague case in Inner Mongolia1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
A third-level warning alert was issued today, the warning period will extend to the end of this year
SHANGHAI : A hospital in northern China’s Inner Mongolia reported one suspected case of bubonic plague on Saturday, according to a statement on the local health commission’s website.
A third-level warning alert was issued on Sunday; the warning period will extend to the end of this year.
The Bayannaoer health commission warned of the risks of human-to-human infection from the plague and urged people in the city to take precautions.
